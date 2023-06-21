Fort Drum celebrates annual Mountainfest

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s annual Mountainfest is underway.

The 10th Mountain Division hosted some live military demonstrations including the U.S Army Golden Knights parachute team free falling out of an airplane.

Then 10th Mountain Division soldiers in helicopters and Humvees demonstrated some fire missions and chopper rescues.

That was followed by the Salute to the Nation ceremony.

There’s also a car show, carnival games and food.

The Salute to the Troops tribute concert featuring Gabby Barrett Wednesday night is followed by some fireworks.

