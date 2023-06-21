Graveside services for Lois L. Pernice, 89, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Lois L. Pernice, 89, a resident of Hepburn Street, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk with Brenden Hardy presiding. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Norfolk American Legion following the services. Lois passed away on November 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.

