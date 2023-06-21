Jenny Lynn Reddick, 77, of Gouverneur

Jenny Lynn Reddick, age 77, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jenny Lynn Reddick, age 77, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

There will be a celebration of her life on August 5, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center, 4673 State Highway 58, Gouverneur, NY 13642. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jenny was born on February 26, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY to the late William George and Mary Jane “Trot” (Cheeseman) Reddick. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1964. She then went on to Green Mountain College in Vermont and then Maryland Institute of Arts. She worked on receiving her Masters of Education from Empire State.

Jenny married Jerry Abrantes in September of 1975. Although their marriage ended in divorce, the couple remained close. Jenny was an artist and a homemaker. She often taught private art lessons in Syracuse and Taos, New Mexico. She was also a fulltime substitute teacher in the Syracuse City School District for several years. She was active in the Shakespeare Club, the Kawana’s Backpack Club and the Gouverneur United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sculpture, painting, playing cards, working on crossword puzzles and being in nature.

Surviving is her three children and their spouses, Mary and Bryan Pagan, Emily and Jesse Weller and Paul Abrantes and his companion Ashli Trujillo; the father of her children, Jerry Abrantes; four brothers, William Thomas “Tom” and Wanda Reddick, Ronnie John and Debbie Reddick, Robert James “Rob” Reddick and William George “Billy” Reddick; a sister, Harriet Jane and James McGirr; four grandchildren, Riley, Dean, Levi and Theo and several nieces and nephew.

She is predeceased by her parents and brothers, Robert John and Richard Timothy.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Jenny Lynn’s life long pursuit and love of art, the Gouverneur High School Art Department will be accepting donations in her name. Please send your donation directly to the Gouverneur High School, Attn.: Front Office, 113 E. Barney St., Gouverneur.

