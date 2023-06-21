Jolan Shimkonis, 98, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 21, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jolan Shimkonis, Watertown passed away Monday, June 19th at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence. She was 98 years old.

Jolan was born on November 5, 1924, in Caretta, West Virginia, the daughter to the late John and Julia Emru David.

She married Alexander M. “Shunny” Shimkonis on August 3, 1947. Alex passed away January 4, 2022, and at the time of his death they were married for 75 years.

Jolan is survived by her sister, Helen Wagor, CA, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph David, Mary Szarka, John David, Jr., Elma Hershey, Gladys Medgyesy, and Irene Tooker.

A private burial will take place for Alex and Jolan in Brookside Cemetery at the convienence of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

