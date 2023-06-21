Joseph M. Spadaccini, 62, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joseph M. Spadaccini, 62, of Canton, formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on June 20, 2023, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.  There will be calling hours, Saturday, June 24, 2023, 9 – 11 am, followed by a graveside service, 11:15 am at the Union Cemetery, DeKalb Junction, Pastor Martha Helmer officiating. Jospeh is survived by his sons, Shawn Spadaccini and his fiancé, Emily Pinckney of South Colton, Anthony Spadaccini and his longtime companion, Brienne Gleason of Fort Edward, NY, his brother, Tomme and his wife Michelle Spadaccini of CT, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was born on August 10, 1960 in Hermon, NY, the son of the late James and Sylvia Bush Spadaccini. He graduated from the Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1978 and continued his education at SUNY Potsdam, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in in mathematics in 1982. A marriage to Jodie Sanderson ended in divorce.  Joe was a corrections officer at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility until his retirement in 2019, with 32 years on the job. Joseph was a member of the Moose Lodge 2397 in Potsdam and an associate member at the Canton VFW Post 1231.  He loved spending time with his family and friends, was a fan of music (all genre’s), appreciated wonderful singing voices, and was a NY Giants fan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 291, Canton, New York 13617. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

