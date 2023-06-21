Learn about home energy efficiency with Cornell Cooperative Extension

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has some tips and tricks for being energy efficient.

CCE energy advisor Eamonn LaDue talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see his interview in the video above.

He says he can connect people with any state, local, or federal programs that can help them lower their energy bills and make their homes healthy and comfortable to live in — in warm or cold weather.

Key to this is making sure homes are well insulated and sealed from the elements.

You can find out more at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450. If you’re from outside Jefferson County, they can help you connect with resources in your area.

