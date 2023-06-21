Morning Checkup: Chronic Care Management

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chronic Care Management Services at Samaritan Family Health can help people deal with their long-term medical conditions.

Chronic care management coordinator Brandie Grimes told us how it works during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

CCM is dedicated to working the patients with such chronic conditions as diabetes, heart disease, depression — and many others.

Primary health care providers can refer patients for a variety of clinical and non-clinical care. CCM also checks in with patients about once a month to make sure they’re doing well.

You can call 315-785-4243 to learn more or visit samaritanhealth.com.

