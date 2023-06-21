Officials cut ribbon at new Watertown Vet Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new center for veterans in Watertown.

After a series of speeches and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, people toured the new facility just off Washington Street.

Operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Vet Center provides free services including counseling and employee assessment for veterans.

Officials say the facility’s location is important.

“We’re somewhat rural and being able to provide high-quality therapy and outreach services, being as close as we are to Fort Drum, being able to provide care to active duty service members and families is extremely important and that is our mission,” said Joseph Lubashevsky, Watertown Vet Center director.

The vet center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

