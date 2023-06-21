Point Salubrious residents vote on water district proposal

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - In one town of Lyme community, voters are deciding whether or not they want to spend millions of dollars for running water.

Property owners on Point Salubrious have a decision to make - a $17.5 million decision. Whether or not to create a new water district on the point is up for a vote Wednesday in a special election held at the Town of Lyme offices.

“It’s too much money for what it is, especially for the summer residents to use it a couple of times a month. You spend a lot of money on water,” said Bruce Bowen.

Bowen, a summer resident on Point Salubrious, is not the only one who feels this way. Vote No signs lined the front yards of Country Route 125.

Town of Lyme Supervisor Terry Countryman says the water district decision has backers on both sides.

“We did receive a valid petition with the number of signatures to make the vote happen,” he said.

The vote is a subject of debate for many residents as the point does not have a municipal water source.

“We know that there’s been lots of meetings going on with residents, different groups on the point. We know there’s been letters solicited from both opposed and for,” said Countryman.

The list of 329 eligible voters was created by the town’s attorney based on the property deed list. The cost of the water project would be split among the same 329 properties.

Broken down, the $17.5 million proposed project would cost around $2,000 annually for each property owner.

Nick LaPointe lives on the point with his family.

“It seems like most people have their water situation figured out already, and additionally it doesn’t really seem like the town knows what the actual cost is going to be for the water,” he said.

No matter the decision, Countryman is hopeful for a healthy turnout from voters.

“It is their decision; it’s not the board’s,” he said.

If approved, the water district would require a state review. Construction would be at least a year away.

