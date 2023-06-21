Sports report: Ventiquattro helms Philippines team; Rapids down Mohawk Valley

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Philippines national lacrosse team will once again have a local coach at the world championships.

Former Carthage lacrosse coach Kirk Ventiquattro has been connected with the Philippines national team for about seven years.

Ventiquattro and his family had the opportunity to be a part of the team through his wife, who is of Filipino heritage.

Ventiquattro looks forward to coaching the team once again, this time in San Diego.

He has surrounded himself with some familiar local names on his coaching staff.

The Ventiquattro-led Philippines team begins play later this week against Israel.

In Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball, Watertown Rapids hosted the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs.

- Top of the second, Jared Duquette on the mound for the Rapids gets the double play ball to end the inning.

- Bottom of the second, Nick Mazzotta scores on a wild pitch for the Rapids, tying the game at 1.

- Top of the third, Jared Duquette has to duck on the mound, but the Rapids are able to turn two again.

- Bottom of the third, David McCann grounds out to second, allowing Terence Moynihan to score from third. The Rapids are on top 2 to 1.

The Rapids went on to beat the Diamond Dogs in 10 innings 6-5. Watertown hosts Boonville Wednesday night.

