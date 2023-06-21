Summer sun today

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of summer — it officially starts at 10:58 a.m. — and that means it’s the longest day of the year.

And, fittingly, we’ll have plenty of summer sunshine.

It will be another warm one. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will be a repeat of today. It will be sunny with highs in the 80s.

Things become more unsettled toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

Rain could start Thursday night and there’s a 50% chance of showers on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Rain is likely on Saturday and there’s a 50% chance on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 degrees on both days.

It stays hot for the beginning of next week.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 60% chance of rain highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

