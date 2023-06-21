VIDEO: Contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating win on ‘The Price Is Right’

A game show contestant injured themselves celebrating. (Source: CNN, "THE PRICE IS RIGHT", FREMANTLE MEDIA, GETTY IMAGES, "The Price is Right"/Fremantle Media)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A game show contestant got overly excited and managed to injure himself while celebrating his big win.

A contestant named Henry was a winner on “The Price Is Right.”

But little did he know the extra price he’d pay for his enthusiasm as one of his triumphant arm waves dislocated his shoulder.

When it was time to spin the wheel, his wife Alice had to do it for him.

The show posted on Instagram that “He won a trip to Hawaii and the emergency room.”

And he isn’t alone when it comes to contestants injuring themselves on the game show.

Previously, a contestant named Judy injured her ankle and made a trip to the hospital before finishing the show on crutches.

Back when Bob Barker was host, a contestant named Scott took a fall and ended up hurting his knee.

And the show’s current host, Drew Carey, is also seemingly in constant danger of being hugged to death.

Maybe the show should rethink its prices, but maybe the price is right for game show insurance.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Hammond man allegedly stole tire rims, possessed meth
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Ogdensburg police car
Ogdensburg police invite public to community meeting

Latest News

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Fort Drum’s annual Mountainfest
Fort Drum celebrates annual Mountainfest
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during the stamp unveiling ceremony in...
Stamp of civil rights icon John Lewis unveiled in ceremony at the US Capitol
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24