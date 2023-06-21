Violet Lillian Hamilton, 93, of Trout Lake

TROUT LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Violet Lillian Hamilton, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There are no funeral services, burial will be private in Heuvelton Cemetery, and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Lillian was born on July 14, 1929 in Morristown, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Wilson) Edwards.

She married Erwin John Hamilton and operated Hamilton Reality for several years.

John passed away on July 20, 2020.

Lillian enjoyed square-dancing, gardening, genealogy, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children Mary Francisco of Cherry Hill, NJ, Lettie Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA, Douglas and Debbie Hamilton of Trout Lake, Marc and Shelly Hamilton of Trout Lake, her grandchildren Kevin Joyce of Cherry Hill, NJ, Douglas Hamilton Jr. of Massena, Jeremy Maykowski and Ryan Maykowski, both of Virginia Beach, VA, Marc Hamilton Jr. of North Carolina, Anthony Hamilton of Hermon, her great grandchildren Lazarus Joyce, Shiloh Joyce, and Raevyn Joyce, all of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Rylan Maykowski of Virginia Beach, VA, several nieces and nephews. Lillian is predeceased by her parents, her husband, a brother Bruce Edwards, a sister Olga Eratt, and her granddaughter Rachel Joyce

