Watertown council candidates face off in forum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A forum held Tuesday for Watertown city council candidates brought 10 of them together just a week before primary day.

The forum hosted by WATN and “The Eagle” was held at Savory Downtown. Topics included housing, the issue of homelessness inside the city, and the fiscal responsibility of city council.

Candidates brought up the recent $3.4 million golf course purchase by the city. Some said those in the seats now lack fiscal responsibility, something they say they can offer.

“It is not their money, it’s all of our money, it’s taxpayer money,” Mary Ellen Blevins said, “so it should be looked at and spent wisely.”

“National Grid contract is going to expire, and we still keep buying wants versus needs,” Clifford Lashway said. “We need to run it like a business. If we can’t put something in at the time, then we don’t do it.”

“A pool is going to take maintenance, a new fire engine is going to take maintenance, a new fire fighter is eventually going to get cost the cost-of-living increase,” Michael Wratchford said. Whatever the case may be, show me today what five years and 10 years and so on, and then start saving today to compensate.”

Other candidates focused on topics like the homeless and affordable housing, as well as property owners’ rights.

“Some of this stuff has sat vacant and unkept for decades,” Ben Shoen said, “and there’s a lot of them that are apartments, subsidized apartments, and we are paying for it, and I guess we don’t care the condition of it, and I understand that the landlords are being treated unfairly. I definitely agree with that.”

“We need to bring investors back in the city,” Jason Traynor said. “We need to protect our landlords from destruction of property.”

‘”To try and address drug addiction, or homelessness, that requires a multi-pronged effort by the state, the county, and the nonprofits,” Dr. Robert Kimball said.

As for the candidates’ stances on the November mayoral race, four openly shared who they endorse, while the other 6=six chose not to comment.

Early voting is going on now through Sunday. Primaries will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6 a.m. to 9 pm.

