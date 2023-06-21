Why getting rid of invasive water chestnut is so important

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a fight that takes persistence - ridding choked-up waterways of an invasive species that can wreak havoc on an ecosystem.

Wednesday morning along the Oswegatchie River near the village of Heuvelton, volunteers are on the water clearing it of the invasive water chestnut.

“Well, they get so dense that actually fish have trouble getting through them and they got sharp thorns on them. They cover the top of the body of the water, the roots can get down to like 15 feet, so they just cover everything and they make waterfront look like not waterfront,” said Jay Carter, president of the Black Lake Association.

He says that tangle is destructive to a healthy river ecosystem.

According to the Black Lake Association and the Black Lake Chamber of Commerce, more than 180 to 200 acres of the Oswegatchie River are infested with water chestnuts.

Both organizations are working together with local towns and state agencies to prevent the spread of water chestnuts from reaching Black Lake.

Many creeks that lead into the Oswegatchie are already filled to the brim with water chestnuts.

Bill Dashnaw of the Chamber of Commerce says they need to be manually removed before they get farther downstream.

“They need to come out of there. We need them to get out of the water there and the trouble with our machines is that they cannot get under the bridge to get up in that area and also that creek goes shallow on us and we can only go so far. So hand-pulling will be the only way we are going to eradicate the weeds in those steams that feed into the river,” he said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says once an area of water is infested with water chestnuts, boating is almost impossible and dense blooms cut down on oxygen, killing fish.

The next hand-pull event to get rid of water chestnuts from the Oswegatchie River is on July 15 at the Heuvelton Dam.

