Art/Work Speaker Series

June 26
June 26 - Potsdam library
June 26 - Potsdam library(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts will host artist and activist, Matthew Mazzotta on June 26th from 6:00 to 7:30PM at the Potsdam Library (2 Park Street) as part of the Art Work Speaker Series.

This recurring event will feature different artists and seeks to inform the community on the art economy of the North Country.

Matthew Mazzotta’s work centers around art, activism, and urbanism, focusing on the power of the built environment to shape our relationships and experiences. Matthew’s projects have been widely acclaimed, receiving dozens of international art and architecture awards.

We hope you will join us to learn more about Matthew’s work and career as an artist.

This event is free and open to the community.

