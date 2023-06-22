Beaver River shooters see success on the range

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Trap shooting is becoming a big high school sport in the area. The Beaver River team is certainly finding success on the range.

The Beaver River trap team features 52 student athletes.

Cody O’Donnell’s squad captured the team state title recently, a result that didn’t surprise the coach.

Individually, the Beavers were exceptional. Konor Moore finished first in states by making 99 out of 100 shots.

Xavier LaPlante placed third on the boys’ side.

And Ella St. Croix finished second in the women’s varsity division.

The top shooter during the regular season is Remington Rupert.

O’Donnell knows the team’s success couldn’t happen without the support it receives from the area.

Fourteen shooters will be heading to nationals, July 5 to July 9 in Mason, Michigan. They will represent Beaver River well.

