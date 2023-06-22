The Cheese Store reopens under new ownership

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A well-known north country store reopened Thursday, adding to its more than half-century legacy.

New owners Joe and Emily Filley cut the ribbon and reopened the doors of The Cheese Store of Northern New York in the town of Hounsfield.

The shop, previously known as the Cheese Store, was owned and operated by Jefferson County Bulk Milk Cooperative for 51 years.

New to the Cheese Store is the addition of a meat counter that includes burgers and steaks.

Emily Filley says she wants to continue the legacy of the shop.

“To be able to build something that hopefully we can pass down, not only to them but to bring back to the community, it means the world to us. We just feel really blessed and really happy,” she said.

The new owners celebrated the opening with a $6 sausage sandwich lunch special, freshly made cheese curd, and some homemade treats.

