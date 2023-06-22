The Cheese Store reopens under new ownership

The Cheese Store of Northern New York
The Cheese Store of Northern New York(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A well-known north country store reopened Thursday, adding to its more than half-century legacy.

New owners Joe and Emily Filley cut the ribbon and reopened the doors of The Cheese Store of Northern New York in the town of Hounsfield.

The shop, previously known as the Cheese Store, was owned and operated by Jefferson County Bulk Milk Cooperative for 51 years.

New to the Cheese Store is the addition of a meat counter that includes burgers and steaks.

Emily Filley says she wants to continue the legacy of the shop.

“To be able to build something that hopefully we can pass down, not only to them but to bring back to the community, it means the world to us. We just feel really blessed and really happy,” she said.

The new owners celebrated the opening with a $6 sausage sandwich lunch special, freshly made cheese curd, and some homemade treats.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Construction in downtown Watertown
Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown

Latest News

Middle school student accused of stabbing another student
Ask the Pharmacist - Poison Ivy
Michael Derosia
Man sought for alleged burglary
Point Salubrious
Property owners vote down Point Salubrious water district