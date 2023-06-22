Golfers hit the links in Frank Caprara golf tourney

Frank Caprara golf tournament
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The eighth annual Frank Caprara golf tournament for the benefit of the Sacred Heart Foundation was held Wednesday.

The event was bigger and better than ever.

The golf tournament is named after the late Frank Caprara, a longtime supporter of the Sacred Heart Foundation.

The golf tournament was held once again at Highland Meadows.

With a great setting and a big number of teams taking part, Frank Caprara would be proud of the tournament named in his honor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Construction in downtown Watertown
Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown

Latest News

The Watertown Rapids defeated the Boonville Lumberjacks 7-5 Wednesday night.
Rapids down Boonville in collegiate baseball contest
The Beaver River trap team placed first in state competition. Fourteen shooters will be going...
Beaver River shooters see success on the range
Beaver River shooters see success on the range
Rapids vs. Lumberjacks