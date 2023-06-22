Hot for the 1st full day of summer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll be getting some much-needed rain, but not until tomorrow.

For today, heat and humidity will build in for the afternoon.

It will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

The night will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Friday will be mainly dry in the morning, but we could see a quick shower or two late in the morning. There’s a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon and thunderstorms are possible.

Friday’s highs will be around 80.

Showers will be on and off on Saturday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday and it will most likely be in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-80s on Monday, the upper 70s on Tuesday, and the mid-70s on Wednesday.

