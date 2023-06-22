Man sought for alleged burglary

Michael Derosia
Michael Derosia(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is suspected of burglary and state police are asking for help finding him.

Troopers say 25-year-old Michael Derosia of Piercefield is wanted on a bench warrant for second-degree burglary from the town of Santa Clara in Franklin County.

Police say he’s known to be in the Tupper Lake area frequently, often traveling between Piercefield and Lake Clear on four wheelers.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2750.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Construction in downtown Watertown
Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown

Latest News

Point Salubrious
Property owners vote down Point Salubrious water district
Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory issued in Morristown
New York state Capitol
New York lawmakers OK bill removing medical debt from credit reports
Teams line up for the start of the Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday. The...
Golfers hit the links in Frank Caprara golf tourney