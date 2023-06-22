Man sought for alleged burglary

SANTA CLARA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is suspected of burglary and state police are asking for help finding him.

Troopers say 25-year-old Michael Derosia of Piercefield is wanted on a bench warrant for second-degree burglary from the town of Santa Clara in Franklin County.

Police say he’s known to be in the Tupper Lake area frequently, often traveling between Piercefield and Lake Clear on four wheelers.

Anyone with information can contact state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2750.

