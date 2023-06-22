Middle school student accused of stabbing another student

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARANAC, New York (WWNY) - A 12-year-old student has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another student at school just west of Plattsburgh.

State police say it happened at Saranac Middle School on Wednesday afternoon. The school is located in the town of Saranac in Clinton County.

Troopers say the 12-year-old, whose name was withheld, used a knife to stab a 13-year-old student in the back.

According to police, the injured student was taken to Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of a punctured lung.

He’s in stable condition. Troopers say his injury is not life-threatening.

The suspect was issued a ticket to appear in family court and released to parental custody.

