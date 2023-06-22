Mountain Heart Band

Tonight, June 22nd at Clayton Opera House
Tonight, June 22nd at Clayton Opera House(Mountain Heart Band)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Mountain Heart is a hybrid bluegrass band that has revolutionized the way acoustic music can be presented and played, gaining legions of fans as a result of noteworthy musicianship and incendiary live performances. Mountain Heart and individual members of the band have been nominated for Grammy, ACM and CMA awards. They have appeared on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in excess of 130 times, sharing the stage with acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Montgomery Gentry, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Brad Paisley, Alison Krauss, Tony Rice, The Avett Brothers, Yonder Mountain Stringband, The Punch Brothers, Levon Helm, John Fogerty and many more.

Tickets are $25/$30/$35 (Side/Center/Premium)

tickets.claytonoperahouse.com/MountainHeart2023

