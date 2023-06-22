Older adults among those at highest risk for heat-related illness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that summer is here, state agencies are warning older adults to be prepared for high temperatures and excessive heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and those with chronic diseases are at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

The CDC says every year more than 600 people in the United States die from extreme heat. So what can you do to beat the heat?

“Staying inside out of the heat, open your windows, air conditioning if you have it. Cool, light clothing, staying hydrated but not with sugary or alcohol, and reducing your activity. So no strenuous activities,” said Bethany Munn, director of the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.

Munn also says there are places you can go to stay cool such as the mall or libraries.

For more tips and information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.