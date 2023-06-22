Older adults among those at highest risk for heat-related illness

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that summer is here, state agencies are warning older adults to be prepared for high temperatures and excessive heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and those with chronic diseases are at the highest risk for heat-related illnesses.

The CDC says every year more than 600 people in the United States die from extreme heat. So what can you do to beat the heat?

“Staying inside out of the heat, open your windows, air conditioning if you have it. Cool, light clothing, staying hydrated but not with sugary or alcohol, and reducing your activity. So no strenuous activities,” said Bethany Munn, director of the Jefferson County Office for the Aging.

Munn also says there are places you can go to stay cool such as the mall or libraries.

For more tips and information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Michael Derosia
Man sought for alleged burglary
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished

Latest News

Vacant home in Watertown
Watertown seeks developers to fix 4 vacant homes
Ben Shoen and Patrick Hickey
3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Ben Shoen and Patrick Hickey
Eileen Visser plans to navigate the Northwest Passage by kayak.
St. Lawrence University professor plans to kayak through Northwest Passage
The Cheese Store of Northern New York
The Cheese Store reopens under new ownership