Property owners approve Point Salubrious water district

Point Salubrious
Point Salubrious(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POINT SALUBRIOUS, New York (WWNY) - Property owners on Point Salubrious have agreed to spend millions of dollars for municipal water.

Voters approved paying $17.5 million for the town of Lyme to create a new water district on the point.

The vote on Wednesday was 134 to 82. The total vote was roughly 50% of the residents who were eligible.

Currently, there is no municipal water on Point Salubrious.

Property owners will be on the hook for an estimated $2,000 a year.

The state still has to review the project. Construction is at least a year away.

