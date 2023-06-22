Rapids down Boonville in collegiate baseball contest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids hosted Boonville Wednesday night.

- Nick Locurto showed his speed for the Rapids, beating out an infield single.

- Boonville built an early lead of 4-0, but the Rapids came back in the contest.

Watertown improved its record to 6-9 on the season.

Derrike Goutremount earned the win and Ryan Peters the save as the Rapids beat the Lumberjacks 7-5.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.