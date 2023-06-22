Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Flower time!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a new share space that gets a lot of attention every year: Flower Power!

Now that gardens are blooming, send us your pansies, peonies, petunias, and poppies.

Speaking of peonies, Kim Rotondi got a fun shot of a goldenrod spider taking a rest in one.

We also got another moose on camera. Tanya in Dekalb Junction sent us a pic of one in her backyard.

Carol Hayes in Lake Placid had a variety of visitors to her bird feeder. We counted a blue jay, a woodpecker and a turkey.

Jerry Mousaw had a foggy morning of golf at the Partridge Run course in Canton.

And Karen Congdon enjoyed a kayaking trip with some friends.

Don’t be shy. Show us what you’re up to and you might be featured next time on our Send It To 7r Pics of the week.

You can see both our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries below.

