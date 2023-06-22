Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Flower time!

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have a new share space that gets a lot of attention every year: Flower Power!

Now that gardens are blooming, send us your pansies, peonies, petunias, and poppies.

Speaking of peonies, Kim Rotondi got a fun shot of a goldenrod spider taking a rest in one.

We also got another moose on camera. Tanya in Dekalb Junction sent us a pic of one in her backyard.

Carol Hayes in Lake Placid had a variety of visitors to her bird feeder. We counted a blue jay, a woodpecker and a turkey.

Jerry Mousaw had a foggy morning of golf at the Partridge Run course in Canton.

And Karen Congdon enjoyed a kayaking trip with some friends.

Don’t be shy. Show us what you’re up to and you might be featured next time on our Send It To 7r Pics of the week.

You can see both our Flower Power and Pics of the Week galleries below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Money & wages
2 school districts criticized in state audits
Photo approved by security-- June 28, 2022 --Potsdam, NY-- Drone view of the Smart Path project...
Smart Path high-voltage power project now finished
Construction in downtown Watertown
Some property owners concerned about changes in downtown Watertown

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Joe Eisele of Grasse River Hemp in Canton holds a hemp plant. Grasse River Hemp is trying to...
Ag report: Debunking the myths of hemp & CBD
Debunking the myths around hemp and CBD
Josh LeClaire holds his daughter, Caroline. He became a father for the second time — just in...
Dads receive special Father’s Day gifts - in the maternity ward