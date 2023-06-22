Watertown seeks developers to fix 4 vacant homes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is now in phase two of a program meant to revitalize vacant and rundown properties. Some have been sold to developers, but others are still up for grabs.

They’ve been called problem properties, but now, thanks to a city-sanctioned revitalization effort, they’re getting a new lease on life.

“We don’t want these properties to get to a point where we have to demolish them and have the city pay for that,” said Watertown City Planner Mike Lumbis

The city sold off 5 dilapidated and foreclosed homes targeted for redevelopment late last year. Now they’re being rehabilitated inside and out.

“Developers and contractors are working on them and putting them back into productive use,” said Lumbis.

With construction underway on the properties of phase one, the city is moving on to phase two. That means there are four more properties up for grabs.

A few of the former “problem properties” sit along West Lynde Street. We spoke to a resident who says he hopes the project makes the street a safer place for his family.

“There’s been a lot of bad things going around here so I’m hoping it makes more people buy properties around here and we have more good people moving in to the area,” said Christopher Hemeke.

If they’re interested in purchasing one of the properties, Lumbis says folks do have to meet certain criteria.

“There’s a form you need to fill out along with some backup material to show us what they plan to do with the home, what they plan to invest. Demonstrate their past experience,” he said.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is July 18. Then it’ll be up to city council to determine the best candidates.

