Carol L. Stowe, 76, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Stowe, 76, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. At this time there will be no formal visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with plans for a celebration of life at a later date.

Carol is survived by her husband, James Stowe of Heuvelton, NY; her daughter, Lynn Jock of Heuvelton, NY; her son, James Stowe of West Palm Beach, FL; her two sisters, Janice Rodgers, of Texas, Janet Althiede, of Liberty Twp; a brother, Ernie Avery of Girard, OH; Martin Avery, Michael Avery and Doug Avery; three grandchildren, Noah Jock wife Alexus (Foster) Jock, Skylar (Stowe) Benson, and Chelsie (Jock) Cote, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father David Avery, mother Eileen Avery Phillips, stepfather, Burt Phillips; her brothers, David L.G. Avery Jr. and George A. Avery, Patricia Ann Miller and her granddaughter Haley Stowe.

Carol was born on May 28, 1947, in Youngstown, OH, the daughter of the late David L.G. Avery Sr. and Eileen F. (Gessner) Avery Phillips. She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in Austintown, OH. Carol married James Stowe on September 17, 1969, in Brier Hill, NY. Carol was employed by Quick Stop, Mitel Manufacturing Company as well as Breckenridge. She later went to work for First Student as a bus monitor in Ogdensburg.

Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and was sure that everyone knew just how many days there were until Christmas and with some 12 days of Christmas singing. Her love of music she shared with everyone, completing your sentences with a song in one way or another. You could always expect her to call and sing you happy birthday. She enjoyed bringing smiles to everyone around her. Carol also enjoyed baking and would share her famous sticky bun and kalachy recipes. She enjoyed sitting around the campfire listening to her husband play guitar and would always join along.

Donations may be made in Carol’s memory to Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.