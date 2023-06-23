Clouds rolling in today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be hot again today, but not as sunny as the past few days.

The day starts partly sunny, then clouds roll in and bring with them a 40% chance of rain. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be around 80.

There’s a better chance of rain tonight and tomorrow.

A warm, summer rain will be off and on all day Saturday. Showers will be heavy in the morning and a little lighter in the afternoon.

There’s only a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday and in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

