Dr. Crayton LaRue Buck, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Crayton LaRue Buck passed away on June 22, 2023. He was born on June 20, 1931, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, son of Malvern LaRue and Ida Pauline Crayton Buck.

He attended Williamsport Public Schools and graduated from Williamsport Senior High School, class of 1949. He then enrolled at Lock Haven State Teachers College, now Lock Haven University, graduating in 1953. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army. He served in the Medical Corps with duty in Korea, in the 34th Medical Battalion. He also served at the Tokyo Army Hospital.

He began his teaching career at Jackson School in Williamsport. In 1957, he earned his master’s degree in administration and supervision from Pennsylvania State University. In 1960, he was appointed Assistant Professor in the Campus School at State University College in Oswego. In 1966, he became principal, a position held until 1977. In 1967, he earned his doctoral degree from Penn State. He was appointed Professor of Education and principal of the John P. Wynne Campus School, in Farmville, Virginia. He also was selected to be Executive Secretary of the National Association of Laboratory Schools, which he held until 1988. In 1982, he became the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction in the Manassas Park School Division. In 1985, he became the Director of the College Learning Laboratory at the State University College at Buffalo, a position he retired from in 1991.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Mary C. Buck.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (William) Fatiga, Oswego, NY, Gwynne (Charles) Lago, Syracuse, NY, Beth Buck, Hammond, NY and Karen Buck, Austin, TX, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He loved to fish, water ski and play golf. He enjoyed playing bridge, cribbage and pitch. He spent a lot of time doing genealogy, not only his own family, but that of friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. Ravinter N. Agarwal Renal Center, Ogdensburg, NY or The Remington Museum, Ogdensburg, NY.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

