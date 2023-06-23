Graveside Service for Elvira Wedel Pearson, 90, formerly of Morristown

A Graveside Service for Elvira Wedel Pearson, age 90, of Wilmington, OH and formerly of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Morristown, NY, will be held (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Graveside Service for Elvira Wedel Pearson, age 90, of Wilmington, OH and formerly of Melbourne Beach, Florida and Morristown, NY, will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00AM at Sunnyside Cemetery in Morristown, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Elvira is survived by a son, Timothy Pearson of Dayton, Ohio; a daughter, Deborah (Mike) Wood of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, James, Michelle, Annie, and Christina; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Elvira was born on July 12, 1932, in Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, the daughter of the late Gustav and Paula (Jochim) Wedel. She attended schools in Germany. Elvira married Joseph Pearson on October 12, 1962 in Ogdensburg. He predeceased her on July 13, 2020. Elvira owned and operated East Main Party Supply, in Fairborn, Ohio.

Donations may be made in Elvira’s memory to American Lung Association.

