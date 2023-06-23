Jack “Jackson” Lawrence Francisco, 76, of Potsdam

With great sadness, we share that Jack Lawrence Francisco, known as Jackson, age 76, of Potsdam, N.Y. passed away on June 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - With great sadness, we share that Jack Lawrence Francisco, known as Jackson, age 76, of Potsdam, N.Y. passed away on June 5, 2023. Jackson is survived by his wife Deborah Massell of Potsdam; his daughter Michele Francisco of Portland, Ore.; and his son Jason Francisco, daughter-in-law Lucy, and their two children Judah and Everest of Medford, Ore.

Jackson Francisco was born on October 30, 1946 on a small chicken farm in South San Gabriel, Calif. to the late Leon Grant and Clara Frances Francisco. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966. Jackson served in the Vietnam War for two years as a Navy Seabee (Naval Mobile Construction Battalion #133) in and around Huế and the Phu Bai Air Base constructing bridges, military bases, and wells to provide clean water to American soldiers and Vietnamese civilians. His Battalion saw significant combat and Jackson was awarded a Navy Unit Commendation Medal for his excellent efforts under enemy fire. He was honorably discharged in 1968, remained active in the Reserves until 1972, and went to community college on the GI Bill.

Jackson returned from Vietnam instilled with the Seabee “Can Do” mindset but forced to navigate the traumatic effects of the war on his own. After a few years as a Public Works Inspector for the city of Alhambra, Calif., he moved his young family to Oregon with very little money and built a five-story “castle” house deep in the woods. He cut and sold firewood and started his own excavation business, fueled by his love of backhoes – in his mind, a mechanical extension of himself – and working with the earth. After divorcing his first wife, he moved to Harbin Hot Springs in Northern California to live communally and work with his son building indoor and outdoor landscapes and waterfalls, accessible walkways, and walls using earth, concrete, stone, plants, and flowing water.

In the early 1990s Jackson met Neil Marcus, a world renowned writer, performer, and disability advocate. He became Neil’s attendant, touring with him throughout the U.S. and Europe, and ultimately landed on the east coast where he met Deborah, Neil’s second cousin. Deborah and Jackson lived in New York City before moving together to the North Country in 2000 when Deborah was hired as a voice teacher at The Crane School of Music. One day while canoeing on the Raquette River, Jackson’s boat capsized, and he swam to shore to dry off. He found himself in a sun-dappled clearing that he instantly loved. Coincidentally, the land was put up for sale that same month, and Deborah and Jackson bought it with a plan to build a home. They were married on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2011 in the still unfinished house. Jackson worked as a volunteer for the Potsdam Food Co-op for many years, and donated his backhoe services, materials, and creative vision to all his friends throughout the community, trying to make lives better and places more beautiful wherever he saw an opportunity.

Following a catastrophic stroke in 2017 which paralyzed his left side, he was suddenly wheelchair-bound. Over the next several years, Jackson and Deborah sought treatment and therapy across the northeast, landing in 2019 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, N.Y. But the effects of the stroke and related complications eventually proved too severe, and he died on June 5, 2023.

Jackson was a rebel and an innovator, who with sheer gumption and imagination forged an uncommon life, dedicating himself to the service of others. His masonry and concrete work can be seen throughout the Potsdam area, and he fell in love with the red sandstone so prevalent in this community. He cultivated a landscape of imaginative play in Peru, Vt. where his nieces gathered each summer as children, building an outdoor theater from split trees, and concrete sculptures that sheltered fairy houses and treasure hunt clues. Always in his signature straw hat or wool beret, he crafted gardens, stone walls, porches, and even entire houses for friends, family, and people he had just met. He was a fearless dumpster diver, known to stop at every yard sale across northern New York and Vermont. He repurposed well-made pieces few others appreciated, and it was usual to see his car and trailer parading down the street piled high with scavenged treasures. He worked hard on his marriage and his relationships with his adult children, and he remembered the name of everyone he met. He made a point of showing his gratitude and appreciation for all the support and loving care he received throughout his life. In his last days, he said simply, “I did what I could do as well as I could do it.”

A memorial for Jackson will be held in August for family and friends. Written condolences can be shared at bit.ly/JacksonFrancisco. Contributions in Jackson’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Community Dog Park, which Jackson and Deborah spearheaded to benefit the dogs of the Potsdam Humane Society and the entire North Country community. Donations to the park can be sent c/o Deborah Massell, P.O. Box 734, Potsdam, NY, 13676 or at http://www.potsdamdogpark.org/

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.