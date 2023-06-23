Jeanne E. Legacy, 84, formerly of Gouverneur

Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn. (Source: Funeral Home)

AUBURN, New York (WWNY) - Jeanne E. Legacy, age 84, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on June 22, 2023 in Auburn.

There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jeanne was born on July 28, 1938 in Ogdensburg to the late Erwin and Thelma (Nottel) Hentz. She attended school in Ogdensburg and married Darrell Legacy on February 25, 1978 and were re-married on July 9, 1995. A previous marriage to Raymond Bowman ended in divorce.

Jeanne enjoyed knitting, crocheting, making dolls, reading, and playing bingo. Most of all, Jeanne loved being with her family.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Darrell Legacy, 5 children, Timothy (Doreen) Bowman, Carol (James) Deuel, William (Tissie) Bowman, Dawn (Bruce) Shove, and Wayne (Julie) Bowman, and siblings, June Camadge, David Hentz, and Albert Boclair, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by a son, Edward Bowman, and siblings, Sandra Clark, Thomas Hentz, and Ronald Hentz.

Donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 164 East Main St., Gouverneur NY 13642.

