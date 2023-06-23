Joseph Patrick Bates, “The Billy Jack”, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Patrick Bates, also known as “The Billy Jack”, was born on May 22, 1959 and died on June 21, 2023 at the age of 64, following a brief but courageous fight with cancer.

He was a veteran of the Unites States Marine Corps.

Joe is survived by his cat, Brat; brothers, Mark Bates and Chris Bates; sister, Penny; along with several nieces and nephews. His closest friend, Amanda Berry, was by his side through every step of this heartbreaking journey. Joe’s ‘brother from another mother’, Eugene French, also known as “The Bruce Lee”, along with Eugene’s family, were also there through Joe’s epic battle. Joe and Eugene have been best friends since they were 12 years old.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe’s memory may be made to a local American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

