NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Keith W. Sebring, 66, of North Lawrence passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, with his girls by his side.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and A Celebration of Keiths will be held at Pikes Place in Brasher Falls Sunday, June 25th beginning at 2:00PM.

Keith was born in Massena on June 25, 1956, to the late Walter H. and Alice E. (Premo) Sebring. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1975. For 8 years he served his country in the US Air force earning an honorable discharge. At one time he shared in marriage with Joy (Simpson) Sebring, blessing him with two daughters; Keisha and Angellena.

He married Lorraine Thompson on November 16, 2020.

For many years Keith was a service technician for Ricoh office machines as well as working for the Town of Lawrence. He retired in 2018.

His selfless service, hard work and kind nature gave Keith the ability to always put others first. Always sweet with a sense of humor made him truly one of a kind. He loved music. Keith was the best Papa, a fantastic father-in-law and lived for his girls as they were his world.

He is survived by his two daughters Keisha Soller and her husband Adam of Brasher, and Angellena Aldous and her husband Matt of Winthrop; his loving wife, Lorraine; five grandchildren who he adored, Irelynn, Kerrigan, and Kennedy Soller, and Blake and Rian Aldous; siblings, Craig and Kathy Sebring of Georgia, Carolyn and Gordon LaShomb of Nicholville, Karen Sebring of Potsdam and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Danny Sebring.

Flowers are respectfully declined, and memorial contributions can be made in Keiths honor to the Veterans Administration.

