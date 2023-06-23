Leonard Vancor, 80, of Louisville

Leonard Vancor, 80, of Lincoln Drive, passed away June 1, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Leonard Vancor, 80, of Lincoln Drive, passed away June 1, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Leonard was born July 2, 1942 in Gouverneur, the son of the William Leonard and William (Reape) Vancor. He attended Massena Central School, where he was a graduate and later graduated from Canton ATC. On August 23, 2003, he married Susan Shirley at the Veteran’s Memorial Park with Justice Jeremiah Durant, officiating.

Leonard worked for a time for Dick Maginn and at Pappy’s Bowl-Mor. Most recently he was a stocker at Big Lots in Massena. He enjoyed playing Old Timers Softball and was active with the Seaway Valley Citizens Group. He greatly enjoyed all sports, NASCAR, and was an avid bowler. He also cherished his cats and dogs, especially Zoey.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Susan; his children, Melissa (David) Lewis of Oklahoma, Brandie (Chris) Agen of Norfolk, and Bridget (Terry) Gardner of Massena; his step children, Ramona (Johnny) Dretto of Rochester and Johnny Vancor; several grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of his sixth; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Vancor and a nephew, Jerry Vancor, Jr.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call June 29, 2023 from 2-4:00 PM with a celebration of his life at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Seaway Valley Citizens Group.

