New traditions and old favorites on hand at this year’s Mount Carmel Feast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 105th Mount Carmel Feast will feature some familiar sights, but this year’s festival will feature a brand new addition to the lineup.

A new pavilion sits where the old once stood, lost last year to a fire.

“A lot of meetings, a lot of planning, and this is the is result. It all came to light in less than a year,” said Frank Gorri, one of the organizers of Mount Carmel Feast.

Gorri has manned the kitchens at the St. Anthony’s Festival for nearly 60 years. He says in his time he has witnessed many changes at the feast.

“When we first started, we just had the food booths and few games, that was it. A few years later we added some rides. Then the food booths got bigger, then we built the old pavilion,” said Gori.

But none of those booths are bigger than than the state of the art set-up vendors will get to use for the first time this year.

“The pavilion, I think, is a wonderful addition to the Mount Carmel Feast,” said Father Matthew Conger of the Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Gorri says while the new pavilion doesn’t feel like home yet, he hopes this pavilion stands for another 100 years.

“Lost that kind of little small homeliness effect,” said Gorri, “We have a bigger area for the workers. It’s good for the future.”

Along with the pavilion, there are some other new features at this year’s feast.

“We’ll have gelato, that’s a new edition to the feast. There will be a gelato stand,” said Conger.

With timeless traditions highlighting the weekend.

“Fun, happiness. Good food, good times,” said Gorri.

The three day event kicked off Friday evening, and will finish up Sunday with a procession through the flats, and a fireworks display.

