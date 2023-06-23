Ogdensburg home may be destroying in Friday morning fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg may be destroyed after a Friday morning fire.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at 926 South Water Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 Facebook page says there was a report of multiple people entrapped, but once on scene it was determined everyone had made it out.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

