Ogdensburg home may be destroying in Friday morning fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg may be destroyed after a Friday morning fire.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at 926 South Water Street.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

The Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 Facebook page says there was a report of multiple people entrapped, but once on scene it was determined everyone had made it out.

Fire officials believe the cause of the fire to be an overloaded electrical circuit.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Derosia
Man sought for alleged burglary
School guidelines on students' gender identity
Appalling or necessary? NYS issues new school guidelines on students’ gender identity
Middle school student accused of stabbing another student
The Cheese Store of Northern New York
The Cheese Store reopens under new ownership
Highway superintendent arrested on corruption charge

Latest News

This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to June 2000 when the Army’s parachute team, the...
Blast from the Past: Jeff Cole takes the jump with Army parachuters
Jason Traynor and MaryEllen Blevins.
3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Jason Traynor and MaryEllen Blevins
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Barbecue favorites
Fill a Glass with Hope
Round up your grocery bill to ‘Fill a Glass with Hope’