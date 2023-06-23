Pooches from all over are taking the plunge at this year’s Seaway Splash

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Pooches from across the country are taking the plunge as part of this year’s Seaway Splash.

“Since 2017, I’ve been in this. It’s fun helping other people get better with their dogs and learning more to make my dogs go further and faster,” said dog owner Raymond Sumner.

Further and faster is the name of the game since canines are competing to see who can make the furthest jump and best midair catch.

Karen Regina will tell you her dog Karma is a natural and it’s all thanks to her breed.

“We have Chesapeake Bay Retrievers which are natural water loving dogs. So, for her it’s super easy,” said Regina.

Other dogs, like 3-month-old Enzo, are less experienced but they’re absolutely not lacking in enthusiasm.

“He’s just getting his feet wet. This is his first time here. This is a lot. There’s a lot of dogs, a lot of people. So it’s good socialization for him at the very least,” said (Madesyn Alexander.

Although their skill levels may vary, each of the 30 aquatic athletes adore the water.

For Mako’s owners, that’s enough to keep them coming back.

“Honestly he loves it so much. This is his favorite thing to do, he loves the water. Our favorite part is letting him do his favorite thing,” said Paige Burton.

If you missed Friday’s portion of the Seaway Splash, don’t worry! It’s a 3 day event and folks are welcome to stop by through Sunday.

“If you’ve got a dog, come check it out. There are some dogs to get involved and do this. All of us have high drive dogs. When we go home at night, our dogs aren’t so high drive,” said Brian Wilcox of Ultimate Air Dogs.

If you’re looking for the Seaway Splash’s complete schedule stop by their website.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.