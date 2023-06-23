Rain, rain, rain, and more rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the mid 60s as rain showers move through.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will last into Saturday with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday highs will be in the mid 80s with a 50% of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday we will see an 80% of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will feature the best chance of rain for next week with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday rain chances will very slowly start to come down as highs stay in the mid 70s.

Thursday highs will stay in the lower 70s.

