Round up your grocery bill to ‘Fill a Glass with Hope’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you shop at Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores, you can round up your purchase and help get milk to families who need it.

Dairy farmer Peggy Murray of Murcrest Farms and MaryJane Mathewson, COO of the Community Action Planning Council, talked about the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign.

The campaign was started in 2015 by the American Dairy Association to provide milk to families who might not always be able to get it on their own.

Cashiers will round your purchase up to the nearest dollar and that money goes to buying milk for local food pantries.

The campaign runs through June 30.

