Shuttle services will be offered to voters whose polling places were paused - Here’s the schedule

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Providing a way for voters to get to the polling place on Primary Day.

Watertown Citibus will provide a shuttle service for voters whose polling places were paused by the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

Earlier this year, the Board of Elections placed the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station and Midtown Tower polling places on pause for this election year.

There will be two pick up times on Primary Day Tuesday, June 27th at each location. One in the morning, and one in the afternoon.

For those who would normally vote at the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, the shuttle will pick up at the fire station at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The shuttle will transport voters to their new polling location and will return them back to Fire Station 1 after all passengers have completed voting.

Those who normally vote at Midtown Tower will have a shuttle at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The shuttle will transport voters to their new polling location and will return them back to Midtown Tower.

Midtown Tower voters are asked to verify their new polling location as voters have now been split amongst two districts. They will be sent to either Sacred Heart Church or the Life Church of the Nazarene.

The shuttle service will cost $1.50 for the ride.

Previously approved Paratransit clients can call 315-755-PARA (7272) to schedule their transports.

To find other ways you can vote visit https://co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/Elections, call: (315) 785-3027, or email: elections@co.jefferson.ny.us

