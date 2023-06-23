Some showers on Friday

By John Kubis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure moving off the coast will allow moisture to move into the region. Expect some clouds tonight with lows around 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with some afternoon showers. Highs will be near 80.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the 70′s.

There is the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

