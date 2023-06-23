Some showers on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure moving off the coast will allow moisture to move into the region. Expect some clouds tonight with lows around 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with some afternoon showers. Highs will be near 80.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Highs will be in the 70′s.

There is the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

