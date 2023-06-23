Timothy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on the night of Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Timothy E. Youngs, 74, of Canton will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, June 29th, 2023 at Foxwood Memorial Park with Pastor Linda Foody officiating. Calling hours being held from 12:00pm until the time of the service at 2:00pm. Timothy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on the night of Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Mr. Youngs is survived by his soulmate of 57 years, Rose, sons Timothy (Katy) Youngs, Kevin (Nancy) Youngs, and Bill Bascom, who he treated as if he was his own, sisters Marjorie Durham of Hermon and Brenda Thayer of Gouverneur, grandchildren Courteney, Emiley, Timothy, and Tuckyr Youngs, and his beloved grand dogs Maggie, Luke, Joey and Ivan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Timothy was predeceased by his sister Julie, and brothers Jeff and Randy.

Timothy was born on March 22, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Amos and Gartha (Huckle) Youngs. He attended school in Gouverneur until 11th grade, and ultimately received a General Equivalency Diploma. He served our country and enlisted in the United States Army, and served from 1968 to 1970, with an honorable discharge. On February 6, 1971, he married Rose A. Besaw in Gouverneur.

After the military, Timothy worked at St. Joe’s Minerals where he was a diamond driller in the zinc mines before he became a milk hauler for Ray Burns in Canton from 1988-1998, then Ron Winters in Lisbon, until retiring in 2018, at 70 years old.

When he wasn’t working, Mr. Youngs enjoyed yardwork and being outdoors, going to black powder shoots, helping his son when he had his lacrosse business, walking the dogs, being in his Kioti tractor, and most significantly, spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Memorial donations in Timothy’s name may be made to the St. Lawrence-Jefferson ARC, 6 Commerce Lane; Canton, NY 13617. Condolences, fond memories, prayers and kind words may be made to the family of Mr. Timothy E. Youngs online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

