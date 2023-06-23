TV Dinner: Barbecue favorites

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In summer, it’s all about the cookout.

Chef Chris Manning prepares two Southern barbecue sauces — one from each of the Carolinas — and bread whose key ingredient is yellow mustard.

They’re all perfect for a backyard barbecue.

You can use the sauces to mop onto meat or as marinades. The bread is good as it is and great toasted.

French’s Mustard Beer Bread

- 1/2 cup French’s yellow mustard

- 12 ounces beer

- 2 tablespoons baking powder

- 3 cups flour

- 1 tablespoon sugar

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1/2 cup water

- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Mix dry and wet ingredients in separate bowls. Stir until just combined. Do not overmix.

Pour batter into greased 9″ by 5″ loaf pan. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees and 5 to 10 minutes at 425.

North Carolina-Style BBQ Sauce

- 2/3 cup white vinegar

- 2/3 cup cider vinegar

- 1/2 cup ketchup

- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

- 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes.

South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

- 2 cups yellow mustard

- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

- 1/2 cup honey

- 1/2 cup cider vinegar

- A few dashes of cayenne pepper

- Ground black pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Cook on medium heat, stirring often until sugar and honey are dissolved and mixture begins to bubble, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.