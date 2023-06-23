Upcoming lacrosse camps give athletes a chance to hone & show off their talents

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There are lacrosse camps coming up over the next week or so for both youth and high school age players.

Organizers of the 1812 Shootout are putting on a couple of events for lacrosse players from around the area in the month of July separate from the two-week tournament in Sackets Harbor.

On July 7, the Showcase at the 1812 will take place at Watertown High School, a chance for players to put their talents on display for Division I, Division II, Division III, and JUCO schools in attendance.

“It’s 2024, ‘25 and ‘26 graduate years,” said Mike Schepis, who’s 1812 Sports and Entertainment vice president. “We’ve got plenty of college coaches committed, everyone from D-I, D-II, and D-III. We’ve got Brown University committed, Mercyhurst, Le Moyne, a lot of good schools in the area to check out what we have for upstate New York lacrosse.”

Schepis says that spots have filled up quickly for players that may have potentially slipped through the cracks, giving them an opportunity to be seen by some colleges that may have not had them on their radar.

The cost is $250 with jersey, shorts, and game film included, along with three guaranteed games.

“The response has been great,” Schepis said. “We have quite a few kids signed up already. Any kind of recruiting showcase in this area to showcase what we have for talent up in this area is a plus for us. These kids are super excited to get involved.”

On July 10 through 12, the North Country Lacrosse Camp will be taking place at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor.

The cost for the camp is $125 for kids from third grade through 10th grade and includes a jersey along with instruction from some familiar names in the world of lacrosse.

“We’re bringing back Tom O’Brien, who ran the 1812 for a long time, he’ll be running the camp,” Schepis said. “We have some big names coming such as Mike Lazore, who played on the Iroquois national team, played at Hobart University, Sean Quirk, the P.L.L. Cannons coach, Carter Kempney from Syracuse — so a lot of big names along with some others that will be at that camp and it will be good for the kids.”

On July 13, there will be a goalie camp for kids of all ages directed by Sean Quirk, something unique and new to the area, giving netminders a chance to hone their skills under the guidance of some top-name coaches.

“Yeah, yeah, we don’t really have goalie camps up in this area, so this is huge for our local kids to get some good work in with Sean,” Schepis said. “There hasn’t really been anything up here like that at all for a long time.”

For more information on any of these camps, you can contact organizers by going to their website, www.1812shootout.org, or contacting them at 1812shootout@gmail.com.

