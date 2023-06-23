Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, of Watertown

Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Calcium Community Church. Burial will be held in the Parish Road Cemetery at a later date.

Born on November 18, 1938, Walter was the son of Jesse and Elizabeth (Bohling) Cole. Following his graduation from General Brown School, he worked for Cheney Tire for a time, followed by the New York Air Brake, and Brookside Cemetery. He was also a part-time farmer.

An active community member, Walter was a former volunteer firefighter for the Pamelia Fire Department and played drums for the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Choir. He was also a member of the Grange at the local and state level as well as the Pomona Grange.

He was also an active member of the Calcium Community Church where he served as Deacon, board member, trustee, and taught bible study.

Survivors include two daughters, Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne Leger, Ooltewah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole and their spouses, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Frances who died on January 22, 2023, two brothers, Jesse Jr. and David A. Cole and a sister, Barbara J. Cronk.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

