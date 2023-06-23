Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home.
Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Walter K. Cole Sr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Calcium Community Church. Burial will be held in the Parish Road Cemetery at a later date.

Born on November 18, 1938, Walter was the son of Jesse and Elizabeth (Bohling) Cole. Following his graduation from General Brown School, he worked for Cheney Tire for a time, followed by the New York Air Brake, and Brookside Cemetery. He was also a part-time farmer.

An active community member, Walter was a former volunteer firefighter for the Pamelia Fire Department and played drums for the Antwerp Drum and Bugle Choir. He was also a member of the Grange at the local and state level as well as the Pomona Grange.

He was also an active member of the Calcium Community Church where he served as Deacon, board member, trustee, and taught bible study.

Survivors include two daughters, Alice Thompson, Wichita Falls, TX and Joanne Leger, Ooltewah, TN; four sons, Owen Cole, Wichita Falls, TX, Walter Cole, Jr, Steven and William Cole and their spouses, all of Watertown; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Frances who died on January 22, 2023, two brothers, Jesse Jr. and David A. Cole and a sister, Barbara J. Cronk.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
George E. Kimble, 85, of Madrid
Keith W. Sebring, 66, of North Lawrence passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on...
Keith W. Sebring, 66, of North Lawrence
Candles
Robert F. Kish, 78, of Watertown
Joseph Patrick Bates, also known as “The Billy Jack”, was born on May 22, 1959 and died on June...
Joseph Patrick Bates, “The Billy Jack”, 64, of Watertown

Obituaries

Leonard Vancor, 80, of Lincoln Drive, passed away June 1, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation and...
Leonard Vancor, 80, of Louisville
A Graveside Service for Elvira Wedel Pearson, age 90, of Wilmington, OH and formerly of...
Graveside Service for Elvira Wedel Pearson, 90, formerly of Morristown
Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lewis County's renovated human services building
Lewis County cuts ribbon on modernized human services building
Vacant home in Watertown
Watertown seeks developers to fix 4 vacant homes
Older adults among those at highest risk for heat-related illness
Ben Shoen and Patrick Hickey
3 questions for Watertown City Council candidates Ben Shoen and Patrick Hickey