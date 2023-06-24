Celebration of life on Watertown’s Public Square

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country pro-life advocates came together Saturday for National Celebrate Life Day.

Put on by 40 Days for Life and Life Right of Watertown in conjunction with Blessed Sacrament Parish, some residents and pastors of local churches shared in scripture reading, prayers and song.

June 24th marks the 1-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade, which gave a woman the right to get an abortion.

Although abortion rights are protected in New York, one local pastor says people need to come together to protect all life.

“It begins with also assisting young moms who choose life and bring their baby to term. Assisting them in their time of need. Especially those who are in very difficult circumstances and may not have family to turn to for support,” said Father John Demo, Blessed Sacrament Parish.

This event was a part of a larger movement across the country, the biggest rally organized by pro-life organizations at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

