More heavy rain on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower to mid 60s with some fog.

Sunday we will once again see the chance for rain, but it don’t look to be as much as today was. Highs for Sunday will reach the lower 80s.

Monday we will see heavy rain throughout the day off and on with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front passing through will keep highs on Thursday in the upper 70s with more heavy rain.

Wednesday will once again feature heavy rain with highs in the mid 70s.

